Chicago Bulls Guard Reacts to Getting Ejected in Altercation With Bucks
After beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in back-to-back outings to start their 2025 preseason campaign with a 2-0 record, the Chicago Bulls suffered their first exhibition loss of the year on Sunday.
The Bucks took down the Bulls 127-121 in their preseason meeting on Sunday night in Chicago, led by Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma, dropping 19 points apiece.
For the Bulls, Matas Buzelis and Ayo Dosunmu showed out. Buzelis, the standout sophomore, dropped 19 points and four rebounds on 6-11 shooting from the field, while Dosunmu came off the bench firing with 22 points on 8-12 shooting.
However, one of the biggest highlights of the night was certainly not seen as a positive for the Bulls.
Bulls-Bucks scuffle
With less than a minute left in the third quarter, Bulls guard Dalen Terry and Bucks forward Taurean Prince got into a heated scuffle.
Four technical fouls were handed out in the exchange, with Dalen Terry, Taurean Prince, Zach Collins, and Bobby Portis all picking one up. However, Terry got the worst of it, as he was ejected from Sunday's game entirely.
Terry finished Sunday's game with zero points, zero rebounds, and zero assists, as he did not even attempt a shot through six minutes of action, and he managed to have more technical fouls than every other stat combined.
However, Terry and his teammates did not seem fazed by the scuffle and ejection. After Sunday's game, his teammates were reportedly teasing him about it, yelling out "fight night" in the locker room, per Bulls reporter K.C. Johnson.
Terry reportedly said that the scuffle showed team togetherness, saying that "My teammates have my back and I have theirs." He also explained what happened, telling Johnson that Prince grabbed him and would not let him go, which led to him responding.
Of course, this is likely not what the Bulls want to see during their preseason, but at least the young guard believes the team got something positive out of it. The Bulls are certainly more focused on using the preseason to develop and get near 100% ahead of the regular season, but this fiery exchange at least catches the attention of fans across the league.
The Bulls now move on to face the Denver Nuggets on the road on Tuesday for their fourth and second-to-last preseason game. Terry and the Bulls will certainly look to bounce back from Sunday's loss and the in-game incident.