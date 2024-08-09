Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade

DeMar DeRozan had a big impact on the Chicago Bulls before being traded

Jan 20, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) hugs guard Coby White (0) as center Nikola Vucevic (9) looks on against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 20, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) hugs guard Coby White (0) as center Nikola Vucevic (9) looks on against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan was sent from the Chicago Bulls to the Sacramento Kings earlier this summer in a sign and trade deal. The trade ended DeRozan's three-year run in Chicago that produced just one playoff appearance.

In his three seasons with the Bulls, DeRozan averaged 25.5 points per game. An elite scorer, DeRozan projects to help Sacramento in that category, along with the leadership role he will take on as a 15-year NBA veteran.

While the Bulls did not win as much as they hoped to in DeRozan's time there, the veteran had a strong impact on his teammates.

Bulls guard Coby White got honest about DeRozan's leadership while speaking recently with reporters.

“DeMar always led by example," White said, per NBC Sports Chicago. "He wasn’t always the loudest guy in the room or most talkative guy in the room. But if we had a meeting, he was early. If we had a bus time, he was one of the first ones there. He was never late to a meeting. He was always ready to go. When the game came, it was always about business. And the way he took me, Dos, DT (Dalen Terry), Pat under his wing, it shed light on the things that I’m looking forward to when I get older. And that can start now for me.”

This was an honest statement from White, who recognizes the impact DeMar had and the void that needs to be filled in his absence.

White was drafted seventh-overall by Chicago in 2019, and has averaged 14.1 points per game in 348 career games.

