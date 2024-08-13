Chicago Bulls Insider Reveals Important Lonzo Ball Injury Questions
Lonzo Ball has started making really important strides in his injury recovery process this offseason. From playing 1-on-1 to playing 5-on-5, the signs have looked good for Ball thus far. However, the bigger question remains, when will he actually play?
According to Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune, the Bulls have not been committed on whether or not they expect Ball to play on opening day. If Ball does return, he would require a major ramping-up period after missing two years of action. Here is the exact excerpt from her article.
"Although the next goal is for Ball to participate during training camp in some capacity, the Bulls remain noncommital on whether they expect the point guard to be cleared to play by opening day," Poe said. "Ball would require a significant ramping-up period, which could include an outing or two with the G League Windy City Bulls before a return to the NBA. If he continues to progress with no further pain, complications or setbacks, he likely would face a firm minutes restriction initially."
Lonzo Ball previously said himself that he wants to play on opening night for the Chicago Bulls. However, most players operate with less caution than most medical staff members do. The months of August and September will speak volumes about how prepared Lonzo Ball actually is for an opening night return.
Hopefully, as Lonzo Ball continues his 5-on-5 scrimmages, there are no setbacks in his surgically repaired knee. Similar to a Kawhi Leonard, it's likely going to be a day-by-day process to see how Ball's knee responds to increased activity on the court.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan