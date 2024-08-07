Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Insider Reveals Latest Lonzo Ball Injury Update

Lonzo Ball has not played a game for the Bulls since January 14, 2022

Farbod Esnaashari

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) during Chicago Bulls Media Day at Advocate Center.
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) during Chicago Bulls Media Day at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Lonzo Ball has not played a basketball game for the Chicago Bulls since January 14, 2022. After nearly two years of waiting, it seems like his return is coming very soon.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Lonzo Ball has started playing full-contact 5-on-5 scrimmages. Additionally, Ball has done it without any setbacks. Here's the exact excerpt from Cowley's article.

"The Bulls confirmed Ball has started playing in full-contact 5-on-5 scrimmages — as he was scheduled to do once August arrived — and, according to one source, has done so with no setbacks," Cowley said.

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) during Chicago Bulls Media Day at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

What's even more intriguing is that according to Cowley, the Chicago Bulls will be looking at Josh Giddey, not Lonzo Ball, as the primary ball handler for the team. It hasn't been explicitly said what the starting plans are for the Bulls, but it doesn't sound like Lonzo Ball will be in them.

In the season that Lonzo Ball was initially injured, he averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.8 steals on 42/42/75 shooting from the field. Ball had tremendously improved his three-point shooting from when he first started in the league and became a very nice two-way player on the floor. Unfortunately, Lonzo Ball only played 35 games before getting injured, and now, he has an incredibly long way to becoming that player again.

Farbod Esnaashari

