Chicago Bulls Legend Reacts to Viral Bronny James Criticism
Bronny James has been in the spotlight ever since he started playing basketball, from his AAU days growing up to his one-and-done season with the USC Trojans. While the possibility was floated around for years that LeBron James would be able to share the court with his son, reality didn't set in till the Los Angeles Lakers selected his son in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Since Bronny was introduced to the league on opening night when he checked into the game alongside his father, the talk around the handling of Bronny's time in the G-League has been a topic of conversation in the media. Recently on an episode of The Pivot Podcast, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark expressed his thoughts on the situation and it sparked a response from a Chicago Bulls legend.
"What has Bronny James done that he shouldn't be able to stay at the Courtyard Marriot?" Clark stated. He went on to mention that if he were in Bronny's shoes, he would be begging the organization to let him earn his stripes and get the opportunities he needs to prove himself.
In response to this message from Clark, five-time NBA Champion and former Bulls guard Ron Harper quoted the post by saying "Real talk...", showing his agreeance with Clark.
In the replies, Harper responded to a tweet from @JJDeBrosse saying "When Jordan played minor league baseball, didn’t he travel on the bus with the team? No bigger star at that time!" by saying, "Shit it’s part of the process that the kids are missing in sports"
Harper's agreeance with Clark makes sense, as he has two sons who are pursuing careers in professional basketball as well, with Ron Harper Jr. currently on the Maine Celtics of the NBA G League and Dylan Harper playing with Rutgers Scarlett Knights.
