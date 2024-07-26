Chicago Bulls Lonzo Ball Gives Major Injury Update
It's been over two seasons since Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has seen any action on an NBA court. Day-by-day his return grows closer, and his most recent update is a very positive one.
During an episode of Lonzo Ball's The WAE Show, the Bulls point guard revealed that he will be playing 5-on-5 for the very first time in August - a huge step in Ball's recovery.
"I'm still looking forward to playing the first game, man," Ball said. "My first real test I feel like it would be this August when I play 5-on-5 for the first time, full court. I'll have a better update then, but it's so far, so good. Everything has been going well, and getting stronger as well in the weight room. I have no complaints right now."
While Lonzo Ball isn't quite prepared to go deeper into how his recovery is looking, he can admit that he's feeling better every week. There haven't been any negative reports coming from Lonzo Ball after receiving a new meniscus, which is a fantastic sign.
"I'm getting more comfortable each week," Ball said. "I can feel my movements getting back to normal the more time that I'm on the court. It's just about finding that balance, you know, how much stress I can put on it, you know, during the day."
The Chicago Bulls may not be the same team that Lonzo Ball remembers when he comes back, but just getting on the court again is going to be an amazing experience for him and the fanbase.
