Chicago Bulls Lose Major Member of Organization
The Chicago Bulls were expected to make changes this offseason, but everyone expected it to happen on the player side, not the coaching side
According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Chicago Bulls are losing assistant coach Chris Fleming to the Portland Trail Blazers as he joins Chauncey Billups' coaching staff. Here is the exact excerpt from Wojnarowski's social media report.
"Nate Bjorkgren and Chris Fleming are joining Chauncey Billups’ coaching staff with the Trail Blazers, Bjorkgren has been a Raptors assistant and spent season as Pacers’ HC. Fleming had a prominent role under Billy Donovan with Bulls and stops with Nets, Nuggets."
Chris Fleming's first assistant job in the NBA was with the Denver Nuggets from 2015-2016. His second stop was with the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-2019 as an assistant coach. From 2019-2020 he then became the lead assistant coach for the Chicago Bulls. After being lead coach, Fleming went back to being an assistant coach from 2020-2024.
As an international coach, Chris Fleming was a 4x German Cup winner in 2008 and 2010-2012. He was also a 3x German Supercup winner from 2010-2012.
While the Chicago Bulls may have lost a top assistant coach in Chris Fleming, they had already gained a prominent one in Dan Craig from the LA Clippers. The Bulls have only made two moves thus far between coaching staff changes an acquiring Josh Giddey, but they're already looking like a different team.
