Chicago Bulls’ Major Trade Deadline Mistake Revealed

The Bulls made a major mistake at the trade deadline

Joey Linn

Dec 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) celebrates his three point basket with guard Alex Caruso (6) during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center.
Dec 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) celebrates his three point basket with guard Alex Caruso (6) during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center. / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago Bulls are entering a rebuild after several seasons of hovering around the Eastern Conference play-in picture. Agreeing to a sign and trade that sent DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings, the Bulls split up the duo of he and Zach LaVine.

While LaVine has yet to be moved, Chicago is hopeful the two-time All-Star can reestablish a level of trade value at the beginning of next season. In addition to moving away from their star duo, the Bulls also traded Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddey, a move many felt Chicago could have received a better return for.

In addition to not getting draft compensation for Caruso, Chicago also let Andre Drummond enter free agency instead of trading him. In a recent article from ESPN's Jamal Collier, it was revealed that Chicago could have received draft compensation for both players.

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso reacts with center Andre Drummond
Dec 18, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) reacts with center Andre Drummond (3) after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

"They held onto Drummond, who sources said could have returned multiple second-round picks from Philadelphia (where Drummond ended up signing this summer), and Caruso, who had interest from Golden State in a package that included draft compensation, sources said."

While Chicago is high on Giddey, and chose him over other potential offers, losing Drummond for nothing is hard to justify. According to Collier, the Bulls could have received multiple second-round picks for Drummond, but instead he walked in free agency.

