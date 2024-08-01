Chicago Bulls’ Major Trade Deadline Mistake Revealed
The Chicago Bulls are entering a rebuild after several seasons of hovering around the Eastern Conference play-in picture. Agreeing to a sign and trade that sent DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings, the Bulls split up the duo of he and Zach LaVine.
While LaVine has yet to be moved, Chicago is hopeful the two-time All-Star can reestablish a level of trade value at the beginning of next season. In addition to moving away from their star duo, the Bulls also traded Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddey, a move many felt Chicago could have received a better return for.
In addition to not getting draft compensation for Caruso, Chicago also let Andre Drummond enter free agency instead of trading him. In a recent article from ESPN's Jamal Collier, it was revealed that Chicago could have received draft compensation for both players.
"They held onto Drummond, who sources said could have returned multiple second-round picks from Philadelphia (where Drummond ended up signing this summer), and Caruso, who had interest from Golden State in a package that included draft compensation, sources said."
While Chicago is high on Giddey, and chose him over other potential offers, losing Drummond for nothing is hard to justify. According to Collier, the Bulls could have received multiple second-round picks for Drummond, but instead he walked in free agency.
