Chicago Bulls Make $90M Free Agency Move

The Bulls have made a big NBA free agency move

Joey Linn

Nov 6, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The Chicago Bulls players huddle prior to the start against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago Bulls are entering a crucial NBA offseason. With major decisions to make that will have long term implications, Chicago cannot afford any big missteps. While much of the focus has been on how the Bulls will handle DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, they also had a big decision to make on free agent forward Patrick Williams.

In a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, it was announced that the Bulls and Williams had agreed to a five-year, $90 million deal that will keep him in Chicago.

Williams appeared in just 43 games for the Bulls last season after undergoing foot surgery, but was very productive when on the court. Averaging 10.0 PPG in just just 27.3 minutes per contest, Williams continued his solid three-point shooting that really emerged two seasons ago, converting on 39.9% of his shots from deep on 3.4 attempts per game.

This is not a super high volume of three-point attempts for Williams, but it is exactly where he was a season ago when he converted on 41.5% of his three point makes after attempting less than two per game his first two seasons in the NBA. Chicago will be happy to have the 22-year-old Williams for the next five seasons, as he can be a big piece to a potential rebuild and re-tool.

Joey Linn

