Chicago Bulls Make Big Announcement

The Chicago Bulls have shared an exciting announcement

Dec 6, 2016; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; A view of the Chicago Bulls logo on a pair of game shorts at The Palace of Auburn Hills. / Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Chicago Bulls announced their vision for the 1901 Project Chicago, a project that seeks to transform Chicago’s West Side. In their announcement, the Bulls shared a link to the project's website that detailed the following:

"A transformative $7 billion private investment on Chicago’s West Side celebrating Chicago’s unique spirit. Spearheaded by the Reinsdorf and Wirtz families, The 1901 Project will transform the West Side with a jolt of new development, bridging neighborhoods and enhancing opportunities for residents, businesses and all of Chicago."

On the specifics of this project's vision, the website added the following:

"The vision features a more than 10-acre elevated urban design strategy. The public park aims to establish new open space that connects the community to nature, furthering the legacy of iconic public spaces throughout the city and includes a walking path that will celebrate the West Side and Chicago’s rich history of sports and music."

Sports teams often have the opportunity to drive positive change within the areas surrounding their organization, and it seems the Bulls are taking this opportunity to bring some really unique changes to the area they play their NBA games.

According to the 1901 Project's website, this project will generate 63,000 constriction jobs, 12,000 operational jobs, and M/WBE opportunities. It will be exciting to watch this project unfold.

