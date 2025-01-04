Chicago Bulls Make Big Derrick Rose Announcement
The Chicago Bulls are one of the most decorated franchises in NBA history, despite most of their success coming from the Michael Jordan era where they won six NBA championships. However, there have been other greats before and after to put on a Bulls jersey, such as Bob Love, Artis Gilmore, and even Joakim Noah who had a great stretch in the 2010s.
Factor in Scottie Pippen as well, and it makes it difficult for anyone who plays in Chicago to become a franchise great and cement a legacy that will be talked about for generations. While his career was shortened due to injury, Derrick Rose's time in Chicago was extra special, given he was playing for his hometown team. Now that Rose has retired from the game of basketball, the Bulls recently made an announcement on how they plan to honor him.
The Bulls announced that they will retire Rose's #1 jersey during the 2025-26 season, as it will join Micahel Jordan (#23), Jerry Sloan (#4), Bob Love (#10) and Scottie Pippen (#33) as the only retired numbers in the franchise.
Despite only playing seven seasons with the Bulls, Rose's short time has left a lasting impact on Chicago fans. In 2010-11 in his third season, Rose became the youngest player in league history to win MVP at 22 years old.
It was sadly just one year later that Rose would suffer a torn ACL in the 2012 playoffs, effectively derailing his NBA career. He'd go on to have stops with the Knicks, Cavaliers, Timberwolves, Pistons, and Grizzlies before announcing his retirement in 2024.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls