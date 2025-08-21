Chicago Bulls Make Big Derrick Rose Announcement on Thursday
Since Michael Jordan left the Chicago Bulls in 1998, the franchise has had few great moments.
They have not reached the NBA Finals since Jordan won his sixth title in 1998, and have reached the Eastern Conference Finals only once in 2011.
That 2011 season was led by Derrick Rose, the first overall draft pick by the Bulls, who transformed the team in the late 2000s and early 2010s into a contender.
Rose became the youngest MVP in NBA history at only 22 years old in that 2011 season, but eventually the Bulls lost to the Miami Heat, led by Chicago native Dwyane Wade and LeBron James.
One Of The Biggest "What-Ifs" In NBA History
The story of Derrick Rose is one of the most tragic stories the NBA has seen. What started with a career of promise, stardom, and a Hall of Fame path was destroyed by devastating injuries.
After their run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2011, there was substantial excitement for what the Bulls could be with their young superstar at the helm.
Then, after a remarkable season yet again, Rose tore his ACL during the waning minutes of Game 1 of the Bulls' first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. That became a significant turning point in Rose's career, as he missed the entirety of the next season.
While his ACL tear was impactful, Rose had several significant injuries throughout the rest of his career, including multiple meniscus tears in his knees in 2013 and 2015, which may have contributed to his recurring ankle and hamstring problems.
Rose Gets Honored
The Chicago Bulls announed that Rose's jersey will be retired on January 24th, 2026.
In a career that would have placed him amongst the greats of the game without injuries, Rose still carved out a successful NBA tenure.
He was Rookie of the Year in 2009, a three-time NBA All-Star from 2010 to 2012, All-NBA First Team in 2011, and NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2009.
Rose ended up playing an incredible 15 seasons in the NBA, from 2008 to 2024, and suited up for six different teams throughout his career, including the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies.
Rose retired from the game of basketball on September 26th, 2024, but he is widely considered a legend in Chicago and around the NBA.
Related Articles
NBA Players React to Josh Giddey's New Post on Monday
19-Year NBA Veteran Boldly Compares Luka Doncic to Lakers Legend