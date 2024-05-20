Chicago Bulls Make Coaching Roster Change
The Chicago Bulls need to make a plethora of changes this season from top to bottom. While they haven't made any changes on the player side of the roster, they've already started with the coaching side.
Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN reported that the Chicago Bulls are adding Wes Unseld Jr. as Billy Donovan's top assistant coach. Unseld was most recently the head coach of the Washington Wizards from 2021-2024. Prior to that, Unseld was an assistant coach for the Denver Nuggest from 2015-2021.
When Wes Unseld Jr. was an assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets, he was credited for helping with the development of NIkola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and MIchael Porter Jr. While the Bulls' stars are already developed, they still have bright young stars in Coby White and Alex Caruso.
Between adding Wes Unseld Jr. and Dan Craig, the Chicago Bulls have made some very strong additions to their coaching roster. They now have arguably one of the better coaching staffs in the NBA.
Based on these moves, it certainly feels like the Chicago Bulls are still trying to compete for an NBA championship. Whether that means the team is keeping its big-three or are retooling what they have remains to be seen. Trading Zach LaVine for a star that could better fit DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic is still very much on the table.
