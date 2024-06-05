Chicago Bulls Make Controversial Decision After Failed Season
The Chicago Bulls are about to enter their fourth season with the big three of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic. They've only been to the playoffs once with their big three, and have only won one playoff game.
With three seasons in a row of failure, many Bulls fans either want a fresh start or a strong re-tooling of the roster. All of the early reports indicate that the team is going to run it back, but another report indicates that they're going to bring back GM Marc Eversley, too.
According to a report from Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, the Chicago Bulls have offered a three-year contract that he's already signed and will begin in July. Here is the exact excerpt from Mayberry's article.
“Almost every opportunity to pivot has been passed. Surely not everyone in the Bulls’ revamped front office agrees with the passive approach that’s been taken. It’s not clear whether the team’s inaction has anything to do with Eversley’s name being connected to lead executive jobs in Charlotte in February and Detroit last month. Eversley, according to a league source with knowledge of the situation, recently signed a three-year contract that begins in July.“
The Bulls have been arguably the most conservative team when it comes to trades, and that's been with Eversley leading the charge. The team is no longer at a point of needing to be conservative, but unless there's a new directive up top, that doesn't look like it's going to change.
Hopefully, there's going to be a strong mindset change, but otherwise, Bulls fans should expect more of the same next season.
