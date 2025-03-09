Chicago Bulls Make History vs Miami Heat
Despite having a 25-38 record and barely hanging onto a Play-In Tournament spot, the Chicago Bulls have had a few bright spots this season. After trading away two-time All-Star Zach LaVine, the Bulls were expected to enter a rebuilding phase and center their focus on their young talent, but their current roster has shown glimpses of success.
Of course, the Bulls are not actually built for legit success with their current roster, but there are some interesting things that this team brings to the table.
In Saturday's game against the Miami Heat, the Bulls officially surpassed 1,000 three-point attempts on the season, reaching that mark for the first time in franchise history.
There are still 18 games remaining in the regular season and the Bulls have already shot more three-pointers than ever before, showing this new era of Chicago basketball.
The Bulls have shot the third-most three-pointers in the NBA, trailing only the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, but are knocking down just 36.6% of them entering Saturday's contest.
The Bulls have deployed an interesting offensive strategy this season, seemingly throwing up any look they get from beyond the arc. The only problem is that this strategy is inefficient when they are not knocking those shots down at a high rate. Combining this with bottom-five defense in the league is a recipe for disaster, and the results are showing it.
Still, this is the future of the NBA, and if the Bulls can get some more reliable shooters on the squad next season it could be a winning formula.
