Chicago Bulls Make Important $5.7 Million Decision on Matas Buzelis
The Chicago Bulls have made a plethora of mistakes over the past few seasons, but on Friday, they didn't make one of them.
Last season, Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis became a fan-favorite and bright spot among fans. Bulls fans had wanted him to play more and more minutes, and it looks like, after the team's latest commitment, that could be the direction the team is going.
According to NBA insider Keith Smith, the Chicago Bulls are exercising their 2026-27 rookie scale team option for Buzelis.
How Did Buzelis Perform Last Season?
In 80 games last season, Buzelis averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on 45/36/82 shooting from the field. He was a member of the NBA All-Rookie Second Team and a member of the NBA G League Next Up Game.
In his first NBA season, Buzelis had a career high of 31 points on 67/50/100 shooting against the Los Angeles Lakers.
As the season progressed, Buzelis even got his chance at becoming a starter, starting in 31 games for the Chicago Bulls.
What Does the Future Hold for Buzelis?
While it hasn't been explicitly stated, it's looking more and more likely that Buzelis will be taking Patrick Williams' spot as the starting four on the Bulls. Williams is currently on a four-year, $90 million contract with the Bulls in a move that seems not to be aging well for Chicago.
At the same time, both the Bulls and Williams know that he hasn't been performing up to expectations. To pay a player $90 million to come off the bench and average 9.0 points is unacceptable.
The team's commitment to Buzelis could further indicate that he'll remain a starter moving forward, especially with the way that he's developing. The young forward his big goals for himself this season and wants to win the NBA's Most Improved Player Award.
"For me, it’s been the weight room but also maintaining my speed and agility. So not putting on crazy amounts of weight where I’m not gonna be as mobile as I am," Buzelis said. "“Shooting off the dribble, shooting when they go under the screen, more ball handling, setting screens — that’s what I’ve been working on."
The Chicago Bulls have not been making the greatest of decisions over the past three seasons, but hopefully, with the evolution of young players like Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis, they'll finally be on the right path.