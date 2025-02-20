Chicago Bulls Make Injury Announcement Before Knicks Game
The Chicago Bulls went into the All-Star break on a four-game losing streak, and now have to face the New York Knicks in their first game post-vacation. The Knicks are in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 36-18 record, while the Bulls continue to sit in tenth place at 22-33.
Ahead of their big road matchup in New York, the Bulls have announced a major injury update on a key forward. 23-year-old wing Patrick Williams is set to be sidelined for at least the next two weeks to treat tendinosis in his right knee.
"Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams received a platelet rich plasma (PRP) injection to treat tendinosis in his right knee. Williams will be re-evaluated in two weeks," the Bulls announced.
Williams is averaging 9.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game this season with 37.5/35.1/76.9 shooting splits. The fifth-year forward has been disappointing and has not progressed as many would have expected after an impressive rookie season.
Williams has already missed ten contests this season, and will now miss at least the next seven or eight until he is re-evaluated.
Williams was removed from the starting lineup in late January but has been a key component in Chicago's second unit since. The 23-year-old still has plenty of time to grow and improve, so getting him on the court as much as possible is the best strategy, especially since the Bulls are not in a position to win.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls