Chicago Bulls Make Injury Announcement Before Lakers Game
The Chicago Bulls might have their eyes set on a crucial upcoming offseason with the NBA Draft and contract extensions to worry about, but for now, they'll travel to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night in a battle between two polarizing franchises. With 23 NBA Championships between the two sides, there's a lot of rich history in those organizations.
As mentioned, this season has been focused on rebuilding in Chicago, with Zach LaVine being traded and more attention going to the younger players. A team with a plethora of guard talent, one of their top performers recently is now in the headlines for his recent injury.
Guard Tre Jones has suffered a left foot sprain and will be re-evaluated by the team in two weeks. Jones joined the team mid-season in the three-team deal that sent LaVine out of Chicago.
In March, Jones stepped into a bigger role with the team and has produced well. Averaging 14.5 points and 7.0 assists per game, Jones is also shooting an impressive 58.8% from the field. Set to be a free agent this offseason, his recent play could earn him a solid payday from teams interested in guard depth.
With Lonzo Ball also out due to injury, the team will need to rely more on Josh Giddey and Coby White at the guard position. As for the game Saturday, tip-off in Los Angeles is set for 10:30 p.m. EST.
