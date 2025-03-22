Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Make Injury Announcement Before Lakers Game

The Chicago Bulls have made a significant injury announcement before their Los Angeles Lakers contest

Liam Willerup

Mar 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) and guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) and guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls might have their eyes set on a crucial upcoming offseason with the NBA Draft and contract extensions to worry about, but for now, they'll travel to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night in a battle between two polarizing franchises. With 23 NBA Championships between the two sides, there's a lot of rich history in those organizations.

As mentioned, this season has been focused on rebuilding in Chicago, with Zach LaVine being traded and more attention going to the younger players. A team with a plethora of guard talent, one of their top performers recently is now in the headlines for his recent injury.

Guard Tre Jones has suffered a left foot sprain and will be re-evaluated by the team in two weeks. Jones joined the team mid-season in the three-team deal that sent LaVine out of Chicago.

In March, Jones stepped into a bigger role with the team and has produced well. Averaging 14.5 points and 7.0 assists per game, Jones is also shooting an impressive 58.8% from the field. Set to be a free agent this offseason, his recent play could earn him a solid payday from teams interested in guard depth.

With Lonzo Ball also out due to injury, the team will need to rely more on Josh Giddey and Coby White at the guard position. As for the game Saturday, tip-off in Los Angeles is set for 10:30 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

JJ Redick's Strong Bronny James Statement Before Lakers-Bulls

Zach LaVine's Heartfelt Message to Bulls After Trade

DeMar DeRozan Makes NBA History vs Chicago Bulls

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News