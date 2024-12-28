Chicago Bulls Make Injury Announcement on Key Starter
The Chicago Bulls have been fairly healthy through their 2024-25 season, marching to a 13-18 record through 31 games. Sitting in tenth place in the East is about where most fans would have expected heading into the year, but they are still surprising at times.
Beating the defending champion Boston Celtics on their home court last week was certainly a high point, but the Bulls have lost three consecutive games since. The Bulls have had their ups and downs this season, but do not seem to be in a position to make a playoff push with the Philadelphia 76ers sneaking up to take their play-in tournament spot.
The Bulls host the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, the second time the Bucks are coming to Chicago this week. Unfortunately for this Bulls squad looking to pull off the upset, they will be down a key starter.
After suffering a calf strain in their last loss to the Bucks, guard Ayo Dosunmu will miss Saturday's matchup, and the Bulls have given a recent update that suggests he will be missing at least the next four games as well.
Via Chicago Bulls: "Injury Update: Ayo Dosunmu will be re-evaluated in 10 days after sustaining a right lower calf strain on December 23 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks."
Dosunmu, 24, is averaging 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists through 17 starts this season, shooting 52.2% from the field. 22-year-old forward Dalen Terry started in his place in Thursday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks, giving the Bulls a bit more size than when Dosunmu is healthy.
Facing a tough Bucks squad will certainly be a challenge for Chicago, but with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined, they have the opportunity to escape with a win.
