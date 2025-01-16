Chicago Bulls Make Injury Announcement vs Atlanta Hawks
The Chicago Bulls suffered a tough loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, now losing four of their last five contests. The Hawks were severely shorthanded, missing their three leading scorers and two key forwards, making the Bulls' 16-point home loss look much worse.
The Bulls fall to 18-23 on the season, still sitting in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. This Bulls squad is battling for a playoff spot, so losses like these hurt throughout the season.
A key for the Bulls so far has been their health, as Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and Coby White have all missed minimal time. But, going forward, Chicago desperately needs their supporting cast to stay healthy, as their depth will be huge if they want to make a playoff push.
Bulls backup guard Talen Horton-Tucker has played 34 games this season but suffered an injury in Wednesday's matchup against the Hawks. Horton-Tucker went down with a knee injury in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game, resulting in the Bulls ruling him out for the remainder of the contest.
Via Bulls: "UPDATE: Talen Horton-Tucker will not return to tonight's game (left knee)."
Horton-Tucker is in his first season with the Bulls, averaging 6.4 points in 12.3 minutes per game, shooting an efficient 48.1% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc.
The 24-year-old guard has seen success with both the LA Lakers and Utah Jazz but has gotten limited opportunities in Chicago. As a strong defensive presence and a growing offensive game, the Bulls could use Horton-Tucker as a key bench piece as the season goes on.
Horton-Tucker played just three minutes on Wednesday, posting zeros across the board before quickly getting injured. The Bulls' next matchup is on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets, as Horton-Tucker's status will likely be in the air.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls