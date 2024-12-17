Chicago Bulls Make Josh Giddey Injury Announcement During Bulls-Raptors
The Chicago Bulls are playing the Toronto Raptors on Monday night in an Eastern Conference battle. Neither team projects to make the playoffs, and both will likely sell at the trade deadline, but they were amid a competitive game when Bulls guard Josh Giddey went down with an injury.
Closing out on a Grady Dick three-point attempt in the third quarter, Giddey looked to suffer an ankle injury. The former Oklahoma City Thunder guard had 11 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists at the time of his injury. Limping to the locker room, Giddey looked to be in some serious pain.
Via Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune: "Oh no. Josh Giddey is favoring his right ankle very heavily after jumping straight into Gradey Dick on a 3-point attempt. Josh got up on his own but is headed straight to the locker room while supported by medical staff."
Making an announcement shortly after Giddey went back to the locker room, the Bulls announced he would not return due to a right ankle injury.
Via Bulls: “Injury Update: Josh Giddey (right ankle) is OUT for the remainder of tonight's game vs. Toronto.”
Giddey was acquired by the Bulls from Oklahoma City this offseason in exchange for Alex Caruso. Taking over the starting point guard duties, Giddey has had an up and down season, but was amid a strong game when he went down with this injury.
The Bulls will likely know more postgame, but for now they are announcing it is a right ankle injury that has Giddey out for the rest of the game.
