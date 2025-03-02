Chicago Bulls Make Major Injury Announcement on Key Player
The Chicago Bulls are just 24-36 through 60 games, sitting in a challenging position with just 22 games left in their 2024-25 campaign. The Bulls are in tenth place in the Eastern Conference, three games behind the ninth-place Atlanta Hawks but two-and-a-half games ahead of the 11th-place Philadelphia 76ers.
The Bulls will likely end up making the Play-In Tournament but missing out on the playoffs, landing a late-lottery pick. On top of that, a recent significant injury will make the rest of their regular season much more challenging.
Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a shoulder injury.
"Medical Update: After experiencing left shoulder instability and further evaluation from training and medical professionals, Ayo Dosunmu will undergo surgery and be out for the remainder of the season," the Bulls announced. "Updates will be provided as appropriate."
Dosunmu, 25, is having a career year, averaging 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, but having a down shooting season. Dosunmu will finish his fourth year shooting 49.2% from the field and an underwhelming 32.8% from three-point range.
The Bulls have one of the deepest guard rooms in the NBA, but it will be hard to make up for Dosunmu's 30.3 minutes per game. Dosunmu started 26 of his 46 games this season, but with a busy offseason likely coming up for Chicago, the young guard might have played his last game in a Bulls uniform.
