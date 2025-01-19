Chicago Bulls Make New Starter Available for Trade
The Chicago Bulls have been disappointing 42 games into their 2024-25 campaign with an 18-24 record, sitting in 10th place in the East as they hang onto slim playoff hopes.
Luckily for the Bulls, they own their 2025 first-round pick, so missing the playoff is not the worst-case scenario as they look ahead to their future. With February's trade deadline quickly approaching, the Bulls could look to go all-in on their youth and rebuild for the future, which would cost them some of their stars.
As the Bulls continue to shop stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic amid the team's struggles, they could be looking to dump some of their worse performers as well. Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley reports that the Bulls have added Patrick Williams to the trade block.
"A source told the Sun-Times on Saturday that Karnisovas has finally bought into the idea that 23-year-old Patrick Williams needs a change of scenery, opening the door for Williams to also be on the trade block," Cowley wrote.
The Bulls drafted Williams fourth overall in 2020, and the young forward has been mediocre ever since. The 23-year-old has not shown any progression since entering the league, as he has not averaged less than 9.0 or more than 10.5 points per game in a season throughout his five-year career.
Williams continues to start for Chicago, an odd decision considering the Bulls just selected a promising rookie, Matas Buzelis, 11th overall last summer.
A change of scenery for Williams would be beneficial for both parties, allowing Chicago to move on while the young forward gets the chance to turn his career around elsewhere.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls