Chicago Bulls Make Roster Move After DeMar DeRozan Trade
The Chicago Bulls have officially traded DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings. In the process, they received Chris Duarte, two second-round picks, and RaiQuan Gray.
According to Chicago Bulls PR, the Bulls will actually be waiving RaiQuan Gray.
Last season with the San Antonio Spurs, RaiQuan Gray averaged 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 59% shooting from the field and 43% shooting from three. He only played in three games for the team last season and averaged 13 minutes, despite that, his numbers were solid. In his last game for the Spurs, Gray put up 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 block on 56% shooting from the field.
Fans should expect the Chicago Bulls to be an entirely different team during the 2024-25 NBA season than they were last season. DeMar DeRozan is gone, Alex Caruso is gone, and the team is still potentially looking to move both Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball. There were murmurs that Nikola Vucevic was also getting traded, but they've seemed to die down.
It's been widely noted that the Chicago Bulls are looking to create a youth movement next season. Unfortunately for the franchise, the move came a little too late, and the team hasn't received anywhere near enough first-round picks for DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso. Still, the show must go on.
