Chicago Bulls Make Zach LaVine Trade Announcement
The Chicago Bulls have made the Zach LaVine trade official. After years of hearing rumor after rumor, the former All-Star has left the Bulls for the Sacramento Kings. In return, the Bulls received Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, their own 2025 first-round pick from the Spurs.
The Bulls made the trade official in a press release that included a comment from EVP of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas.
"Zach has been a cornerstone for this organization and the city," Karnisovas said. "He truly embraced what it means to be a Bull. His work ethic and passion for the game have been inspiring. During his time here, he not only grew as a player but also started a family, and we watched him develop into the person he is today."
In the process of trading away LaVine, the Bulls also had to waive both Torrey Craig and Chris Duarte to fill roster space for Collins, Jones, and Hurter. The Bulls also made an announcement for them as well.
"We also sincerely thank Chris and Torrey for their professionalism and contributions," Karnisovas said. "Our organization is extremely appreciative of everything each of these guys have given to the team."
The Zach LaVine era of the Chicago Bulls is officially over. The team may have never reached their ultimate destination during that time, but they can finally focus on a proper rebuild now.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement