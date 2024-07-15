Chicago Bulls Organization Makes Big Announcement
The Chicago Bulls have already undergone some major roster changes this summer, trading DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, but those are not the only moves the organization has made. In a big announcement on Saturday, the Bulls officially revealed the hiring of several new organizational members, as well as the promotion of others.
Per the Bulls, Wes Unseld Jr. and Dan Craig have both been hired as assistant coaches, Eric Waters has been hired as director of player health and performance, John Bryant has been promoted to the front of the bench, Henry Domercant will move up to an assistant coach on the second bench, and Billy Donovan III will take Domercant's previous role of Windy City Bulls head coach.
On these big changes, Bulls Executive Vice President Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas stated, "These changes are steps toward ensuring the progress of the Bulls organization. We have brought in talented and well-respected people who have high standards and share our vision for success. Moreover, we have alignment and support between the front office and ownership, and we are all committed to bringing together a team that our fans can be proud of."
As previously mentioned, Chicago has been very active this summer, and projects to continue being active. In addition to their roster moves, the Bulls have made some big organizational changes that the team is excited about.
