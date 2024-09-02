Chicago Bulls Player and NBA Legend Go Viral at Angel Reese's Historic Game
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese made WNBA history in Friday's game against the Indiana Fever. With her 23rd double-double of the season, Reese broke the WNBA’s single-season record. This was another historic milestone for Reese, who continues to break records in her rookie season.
Indiana won this game behind Caitlin Clark’s 31 points and 12 assists, but it was still a historic day for the Sky as they celebrated Reese’s impressive milestone. Now on a six-game losing streak, Chicago is hoping to get back on track to avoid falling out of the WNBA postseason picture.
After another double-double in a loss to the Minnesota Lynx, Reese is averaging 13.3 points and 13.1 rebounds on the season.
Reese and the Sky had some string support court side for their game against Indiana, as NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis were both in attendance.
A post on X of the two together went viral, accumulating over 117,000 views.
O’Neal is an NBA legend and has been vocal about the WNBA on his podcast. Buzelis is new to Chicago, but is already getting acclimated to the city by supporting one of their professional sports teams.
Despite their six-game losing streak, Chicago is still tied with the Atlanta Dream for the eighth and final WNBA playoff spot.
