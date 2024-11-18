Chicago Bulls Player Gets Honest About Locker Room After Blowout Loss
The Chicago Bulls have had a rough 5-9 start to their 2024-25 campaign, but no loss as worse as Sunday's. The Bulls suffered a crushing 143-107 loss to the Houston Rockets, getting dominated in about every aspect of the game.
The most glaring weakness in Sunday's loss was Chicago's interior play, getting outscored 80-40 in paint points by Houston. The Bulls tried to do their damage from deep, shooting a franchise record 56 three-pointers but were only able to knock down 14 (25%) of them. Houston doubled the number of paint points and fastbreak points the Bulls scored, making it seem like the biggest concern is Chicago's effort.
The Bulls were not afraid to voice their frustrations following the loss, as Coby White and Zach LaVine spoke out about Chicago's poor performance.
“We’ve got to take a stand," White said. "Giving up 140+ [points] in back-to-back games is unacceptable. It’s embarrassing. It’s a disservice to the organization, a disservice to the fanbase.”
White went on to talk about how the Bulls were collectively displeased about the game, taking their frustrations into the locker room to voice how unacceptable their performance was on Sunday.
Via K.C. Johnson: "Coby White said players were united in voicing how unacceptable the defensive effort was in the postgame locker room. Said they have players with enough care factor to try to fix issues. Said issues go beyond scheme and down to basic effort and compete factor."
Star guard Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 15 points on Sunday but also had a team-worst plus/minus of -36. LaVine certainly was not great in the loss to the Rockets, but neither was anybody else. The two-time All-Star voiced his frustrations postgame.
"If you don’t have any fight in you, you’re gonna get your ass kicked like that tonight," LaVine admitted after the game. "[The Rockets] did what they were supposed to do and we let them... We've got to be a lot tougher collectively."
This 36-point home loss to the Rockets seemed to have made a serious impact in Chicago's locker room, as their star duo were not shy to voice their frustrations. All the Bulls can do at this point is move on to the next game, as they travel to take on the Detroit Pistons on the second leg of a back-to-back series on Monday.
