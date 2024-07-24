Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Player Makes Announcement After DeMar DeRozan Trade

This Chicago Bulls have a new No. 11 after trading DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings

Feb 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) celebrates with Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) and Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) after he scores against the Atlanta Hawks at the end of the second half at the United Center.
After three seasons with the Chicago Bulls, six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan is set to begin a new chapter with the Sacramento Kings. Chicago and Sacramento agreed on a sign and trade deal that sent DeRozan to the Kings, ending his run in Chicago that resulted in just one playoff appearance.

DeRozan's departure is the first big indication that the Bulls are attempting to rebuild. While they still need to trade Zach LaVine, Chicago is entering a new era that will focus on their younger players. This includes 24-year-old guard Ayo Dosunmu, who announced he will be switching to DeRozan's No. 11 with the star forward in Sacramento.

Dosunmu was selected 38th overall by Chicago in the 2021 NBA Draft, and has appeared in 233 games for the Bulls in his first three seasons. Averaging a career-high 12.2 points per game last season, Dosunmu could be ready for an even bigger leap next season with DeRozan gone.

While 12.2 points per game does not jump off the page, Dosunmu shot 50.1% from the field and 40.3% from deep last season. This efficiency is something the Bulls are hoping Dosunmu can maintain as he is likely to also see an increase in volume next season.

Chicago is entering a new era of basketball, and while they may be far from a playoff team next season, they should have a better sense of direction.

Joey Linn

