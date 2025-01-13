Chicago Bulls Player Will Miss at Least Two Weeks Due to Injury
The Chicago Bulls have had a rollercoaster 2024-25 season thus far, but have made it to 18-21 through 39 games. As the Bulls near the halfway point of the season, there are certain areas they need to improve, but they have also surprised many at times.
Led by guard Zach LaVine, averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, the Bulls have built a solid core group of guys, but nobody truly knows what direction they are heading.
Even with an iffy 18-21 record, the Bulls have not had many injury problems, suggesting there is not much room to improve with this current roster. But, Chicago's guard and wing depth are starting to take a hit as an injury bug slowly creeps in, meaning trouble could be brewing.
Bulls forward Torrey Craig is a solid bench piece when active, but the 34-year-old veteran cannot seem to stay healthy.
The Bulls have announced that Craig has been diagnosed with an ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, sidelining him for at least the next eight games.
Craig has only played nine games this season but is averaging 6.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in just 12.6 minutes per contest with efficient 48.9/42.9/75.0 shooting splits. With how effective Craig has been when on the court, many would assume the Bulls would give him more opportunity, but another injury for him will delay any possible chance.
Craig joins Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu on Chicago's current injury list, a few valuable players after going most of the season with minimal concerns.
