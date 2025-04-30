Chicago Bulls Predicted to Make Big Josh Giddey Decision
The Chicago Bulls may have finished the season in their usual dreaded ninth seed spot, but one big bright spot for the team was the play of Josh Giddey.
Giddey and the Bulls didn't work out a deal at the start of the season, but with his play after the All-Star break, one would imagine he's going to get a nice contract this offseason.
After the All-Star break, Giddey averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists on 50/46/81 shooting from the field. Once the season ended, Chicago Bulls executive Artūras Karnišovas revealed his plans for Giddey.
"I think he fits really well here," Bulls executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas said to reporters. "And I hope to see him here for the next years to come. ... I feel really good about Josh and his future here."
With Karnisovas' statement in mind, Zach Buckley from Bleacher Report believes that the Bulls will give Giddey a massive five-year deal.
"The Bulls could lean on their leverage and let Giddey test the market, knowing they have the power to match whatever offer he finds from the few teams with cap space to spare. But knowing this front office—the same one that gave Patrick Williams a five-year, $90 million deal last summer—and its particular affinity for Giddey, Chicago seems less likely to take that route," Buckley said.
While a five-year deal for Giddey may seem excessive, the franchise doesn't really have much else going for them. Hopefully, the 22-year-old can improve from the fantastic second half of the season he already had.
Related Articles
Jalen Brunson Joins Michael Jordan on NBA List in Knicks-Pistons
Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Brutal Damian Lillard News
Bulls Legend Sends Heartfelt Message to Son After Breakout Season