Chicago Bulls React to Heartbreaking News on Former Star
On November 18, former Chicago Bulls star Bob Love passed at the age of 81 after a long battle with cancer. Love was a beloved player in Bulls franchise history, becoming a three-time NBA All-Star with the franchise.
The Bulls announced Love's passing on social media and released a very heartfelt message about the Chicago legend.
"Bob was a true legend and a beloved member of our family," the Bulls said. "During his nine remarkable seasons with the Bulls, Bob was a three-time NBA All-Star, a tenacious defender, and a cornerstone of our team. With his no. 10 jersey hanging in the United Center rafters, his on-court achievements are forever etched in history, but Bob's impact transcended basketball. He became an inspirational figure and a passionate community ambassador for the Bulls, dedicating himself to charitable causes and uplifting countless lives with his motivational speeches. We are profoundly grateful for his enduring contributions and legacy both on and off the court in Chicago."
The Bulls also released a tribute video on social media for Love.
In nine seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Bob Love averaged 21.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 43% shooting from the field. Long before Michael Jordan became the hero of Chicago, Bob Love was one of the earliest heroes of the franchise. His impact on the city of Chicago will never be forgotten.
