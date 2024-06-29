Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Receive Concerning Report About Zach LaVine Trade

The Chicago Bulls may have a lot of trouble trading Zach LaVine

Joey Linn

Feb 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts during the first half of an NBA game against the Charlotte Hornets at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts during the first half of an NBA game against the Charlotte Hornets at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
It has been reported for months that the Chicago Bulls are expected to pursue a Zach LaVine trade this summer. While LaVine is a solid player, his contract has always projected to be very difficult to move, and perhaps even more difficult than Chicago expected.

In a recent appearance on SiriusXm NBA Radio, ESPN's Bobby Marks said, "Chicago has been trying to move Zach LaVine forever. They can't find any takers just to get off his contract. I don’t even think if they attached a first round pick teams would take him. So that impacts DeMar DeRozan, because you can't sign DeRozan. Because you can't sign DeRozan and keep LaVine, now you go into the luxury tax."

LaVine is on a five-year, $215M contract that expires after the 2026-27 season. With a $48.9M player option in the final year of his deal, LaVine is almost certain to exercise that when the time comes, meaning any team trading for him would have him under contract for three more seasons. According to Marks, this has kept teams away from any LaVine trades, as even a first round pick attached to his contract may not be enough incentive to deal for him.

This puts the Bulls in a very tough spot, because as Marks mentioned, their inability to trade LaVine impacts the rest of their offseason.

