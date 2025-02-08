Chicago Bulls Reportedly Make Big Josh Giddey Decision
The Chicago Bulls made a huge move at the NBA trade deadline, shipping out two-time All-Star Zach LaVine as they attempt to build toward their future. While the Bulls did not trade Nikola Vucevic as they were expected to do, they were able to move on from their biggest contract in LaVine.
As the Bulls look ahead to their future, they have some interesting pieces to build around. Guys like 20-year-old Matas Buzelis, 22-year-old Josh Giddey, and 24-year-old Coby White are all intriguing assets moving forward, but their future might not be as clear-cut as expected.
Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley reports that the Bulls are planning to invest in Josh Giddey over Coby White.
Both Giddey and White have been fantastic, but this is an interesting choice by the Bulls. While there is no problem in choosing Giddey over White for their future, why not capitalize on White's trade value at the deadline if he is not part of their plans moving forward?
CHSN's K.C. Johnson reported that seven teams were showing interest in White ahead of the trade deadline, as Chicago seemingly missed out on a potential deal. White is averaging 18.5 points and 4.6 assists per game this season, but many would argue that Giddey has been more vital to Chicago's success.
Giddey is averaging 12.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this season, showing promise as an all-around point guard moving forward. After the Bulls gave Lonzo Ball a two-year, $20 million extension, it does not make much sense to keep all of their talented guards around moving forward, but they certainly missed their chance to capitalize on White's value at the deadline.
