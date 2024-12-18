Chicago Bulls Reveal Josh Giddey Injury Announcement Before Celtics Game
The Chicago Bulls have started their 2024-25 season with a 12-15 record, but have picked up two consecutive wins as they head into a huge road test against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.
Facing the defending champs on their home court is certainly not an easy task for any team, especially a Chicago squad that really has to grind out their wins. To have a chance against the Celtics, the Bulls will need everyone to play at their best, but they have already hit a roadblock ahead of Thursday's matchup.
Starting point guard Josh Giddey is doubtful for Thursday's matchup against the Celtics, but Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said his injury is "a lot better than [they] originally thought."
Giddey suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter of Monday's win over the Toronto Raptors, having to exit the game and did not return. Giddey finished the night with 11 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals in 24 minutes. It was still a very productive outing that contributed to the win, although the injury certainly spoiled a potential triple-double.
The Bulls traded for Giddey this offseason, a move that has worked out for Chicago despite the mixed feelings from the fanbase. The 22-year-old guard is averaging 11.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game, being an effective point guard and playmaker for this Bulls squad.
The Bulls will certainly have their hands full in Boston on Thursday, especially with Giddey likely to miss his first game of the season.
