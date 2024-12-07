Chicago Bulls Reveal Latest Injury Update on Key Starter
Despite winning just ten of their first 14 games of the 2024-25 season, the Chicago Bulls are tied for ninth place in the Eastern Conference, continuing to hang around the playoff picture.
The Bulls have been led by stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, with key players like Coby White and Josh Giddey helping tremendously. Chicago has been sneakily impressive, despite a few key injuries holding them back from their full potential.
23-year-old forward Patrick Williams has missed the last nine games for the Bulls, but Bulls head coach Billy Donovan has set a new estimate for his return to action, per Chicago Sun-Times.
"The hope is he’d be out there for all that and really start to ramp him up in the competitive stuff because we’ll have time to do more five-on-five and that stuff,” Donovan said. “He hasn’t had any setbacks or anything else. He’s still progressing. It’s just the ramp up. Certainly, coming out of that four-day stretch, the Charlotte game would be the game they would look to target.”
Williams is still dealing with a foot injury that he suffered nearly three weeks ago, but a new expected return date of next Friday is certainly good news. The Bulls have just one game between now and that Charlotte matchup, giving Williams more time to get back on the court.
The former fourth-overall pick is averaging 9.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in his fifth season, starting in all 15 of his appearances. The Bulls have managed to go 4-5 with Williams sidelined, but getting him back would be a significant help.
