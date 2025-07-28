Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Rookie Labels Carmelo Anthony As 'Greatest' In NBA Superlative

Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis had a hot take regarding former 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony

Jan 17, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks former player Carmelo Anthony acknowledges the crowd after being introduced to the fans during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Carmelo Anthony was and still is regarded as one of the best pure scorers the game of basketball has ever seen.

Anthony had a highly decorated career in college and the NBA, winning an NCAA Championship in 2003 with Syracuse and going on to become a 10-time NBA All-Star, a 6-time All-NBA Team selection, a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, and a 3-time Olympic Gold Medalist.

Recently, Anthony was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025, both as an individual player and as a member of the 2008 United States Olympic team.

Numerous former and current athletes have praised Anthony. Still, in a clip that has since resurfaced by Chicago Bulls standout forward Matas Buzelis on The Deep 3 Podcast, he revealed his thoughts on Anthony and his place in the NBA.

"Carmelo Anthony is the greatest scorer ever...I don't think people realize how insane it was to guard him," Buzelis said.

Anthony has been very fond of Buzelis in the past, saying "I f**k with Matas. He could’ve been the top pick in the draft. I think Chicago has something with Matas.”

Buzelis is coming off a rookie campaign in the 2024-2025 season, during which he averaged 8.6 points per game and was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

In Buzelis's last ten games with the Bulls, he upped his scoring to 14.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while the Bulls made the Play-In Tournament before losing to the Miami Heat.

