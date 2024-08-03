Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Send Message to Simone Biles During Paris Olympics

U.S. Women's gymnast Simone Biles received a message from this NBA organization

Joey Linn

Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States celebrates after winning gold in the women's gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States celebrates after winning gold in the women's gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

American gymnast Simone Biles wrote another incredible chapter of her historic career on Thursday, receiving a gold medal to secure her second women's individual all-around title. With her second all-around title, Biles became the first woman to win multiple since Vera Caslavska who did so in 1964 and 1968.

The undisputed greatest gymnast of all-time, Biles continues to put her collection of career accomplishments further out of reach. Biles' performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics has been the topic of sports the last two days, as she has reached the point of her career where nearly every accomplishment is something historic.

Biles has been receiving congratulatory messages from many of the biggest figures in sports, including one from the Chicago Bulls. In a post on X, the Bulls wrote, "Congrats, Simone Biles! Women’s Individual All-Around Gold. Women’s Team All-Around Gold. The world’s most decorated gymnast in history!"

The Bulls included a picture of Biles at their practice facility:

Not only is Biles the greatest gymnast of all-time, but she is in the conversation for greatest athlete of all-time. Few have reached the heights in their respective sports that Biles has reached in gymnastics, as she continues to add to her incredible list of accomplishments.

As the messages for Biles were pouring in, the Bulls made sure to send one her way as well.

Related Articles

JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement

Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan

Major Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade Idea Proposed

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News