Chicago Bulls Send Message to Simone Biles During Paris Olympics
American gymnast Simone Biles wrote another incredible chapter of her historic career on Thursday, receiving a gold medal to secure her second women's individual all-around title. With her second all-around title, Biles became the first woman to win multiple since Vera Caslavska who did so in 1964 and 1968.
The undisputed greatest gymnast of all-time, Biles continues to put her collection of career accomplishments further out of reach. Biles' performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics has been the topic of sports the last two days, as she has reached the point of her career where nearly every accomplishment is something historic.
Biles has been receiving congratulatory messages from many of the biggest figures in sports, including one from the Chicago Bulls. In a post on X, the Bulls wrote, "Congrats, Simone Biles! Women’s Individual All-Around Gold. Women’s Team All-Around Gold. The world’s most decorated gymnast in history!"
The Bulls included a picture of Biles at their practice facility:
Not only is Biles the greatest gymnast of all-time, but she is in the conversation for greatest athlete of all-time. Few have reached the heights in their respective sports that Biles has reached in gymnastics, as she continues to add to her incredible list of accomplishments.
As the messages for Biles were pouring in, the Bulls made sure to send one her way as well.
