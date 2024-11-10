Chicago Bulls Send Strong Message to Atlanta Hawks After Comeback Win
The Atlanta Hawks led the Chicago Bulls by as many as 18 points on Saturday night, but a dominant fourth quarter performance by Chicago helped lift the team to a 125-113 win to improve to 4-6 on the season.
It was an all-around performance by the Bulls on the road Saturday night, as all five starters and eight players total ended the game scoring in double-figures. Leading the way for the team on the night, however, was Ayo Dosunmu who gave the Bulls 19 points off the bench in 31 minutes of action. In the three games where he has played at least 30 minutes this season, Dosunmu is averaging 19.0 points per contest.
After the win, the Bulls official account on X sent a strong message to the Hawks:
This win and Chicago's post on X generated many fan reactions.
Via @StarkThanos7: "this caption gotta chill! 🤣😭💀 nice to finally get a dub tho..."
Via @MoisesCaneca: "Total team effort but man Vucci Mane is killing it this season"
Via @KenWrld_: "Caption is valid for beating an ATL team 😭"
Via @LavineMuse08: "I just realized this game was the Exact Opposite of Last Game 😭
Instead of Blowing the 4th Quarter, We Took Control Instead because of Defense."
Via @jimmy_flagpies: "💪💪💪"
While the Hawks haven't been great so far this season, a comeback win like this was able to show that the Bulls have the talent to be competitive in the Eastern Conference. Even with reports of Chicago testing the trade waters for Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, players like Coby White, Josh Giddey, and Patrick Williams showed they can be valuable pieces on a winning team.
Based on the reactions, Bulls fans seem to be excited that the team is playing well and seeing great individual efforts from players like Vucevic on the season. They'll get to see the team back in action on Monday when they take on the NBA's last undefeated team the Cleveland Cavaliers.
