Chicago Bulls Star Gets Honest About Angel Reese
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese is off to a solid start to her WNBA career. Averaging 12.0 PPG and 8.6 RPG entering Thursday night, Reese has struggled a bit from the field at just 37.3%, but is averaging close to a double-double for Chicago.
The 7th overall pick out of LSU, Reese is part of a very talented 2024 WNBA Draft class that of course includes Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. The Fever and Sky will face off on Saturday for the first time this season, which will be the first battle between Clark and Reese at the WNBA level.
During a recent episode of his What an Experience podcast, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball shared his thoughts on Reese's start to her WNBA career, saying, "That's why we drafted her. Because we want her doing that type of stuff."
Ball was asked for his WNBA Rookie of the Year prediction, and went with Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink. An incredible defensive talent, Brink has been coming along offensively in recent games as well. Prior to struggling from the floor in a win over Indiana, Brink had a career-high 21 points against Dallas, which came after a 15-point performance against the Fever.
This WNBA Draft class is special, and will only get better as these rookies advance in their professional basketball careers.
