Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Star Gets Honest About Angel Reese

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball spoke on Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese

Joey Linn

May 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks to shoot a free throw against the Connecticut Sun during the second half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
May 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks to shoot a free throw against the Connecticut Sun during the second half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese is off to a solid start to her WNBA career. Averaging 12.0 PPG and 8.6 RPG entering Thursday night, Reese has struggled a bit from the field at just 37.3%, but is averaging close to a double-double for Chicago.

The 7th overall pick out of LSU, Reese is part of a very talented 2024 WNBA Draft class that of course includes Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. The Fever and Sky will face off on Saturday for the first time this season, which will be the first battle between Clark and Reese at the WNBA level.

During a recent episode of his What an Experience podcast, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball shared his thoughts on Reese's start to her WNBA career, saying, "That's why we drafted her. Because we want her doing that type of stuff."

Ball was asked for his WNBA Rookie of the Year prediction, and went with Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink. An incredible defensive talent, Brink has been coming along offensively in recent games as well. Prior to struggling from the floor in a win over Indiana, Brink had a career-high 21 points against Dallas, which came after a 15-point performance against the Fever.

This WNBA Draft class is special, and will only get better as these rookies advance in their professional basketball careers.

Related Articles

JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement

Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan

Major Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade Idea Proposed

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.