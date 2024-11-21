Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Star Gets Honest on Major Trade Rumors

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine opened up on the harsh criticism he heard during the offseason

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) celebrates his three point basket against the Boston Celtics with center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
It was a very interesting offseason for the Chicago Bulls, as not only did they watch their leading scorer DeMar DeRozan leave in free agency, but they also had their former All-Stars at the center of trade rumors. A team on the fringe of being a lottery contender or playoff contender, the Bulls seemingly appeared in the NBA's dreaded zone of mediocrity.

Chicago decided to invest more into their future this offseason by extending former fourth-overall pick Patrick Williams to a five-year deal and selecting promising G League Ignite wing Matas Buzelis with the 11th pick. With Coby White establishing himself as a rising star, signs pointed toward a potential exit from guard Zach LaVine to move off his five-year, $215 million contract. Despite all that, LaVine put a chip on his shoulder to prove that he's still a star in this league.

In a piece written by Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill, LaVine addressed seeing those trade rumors and using it as motivation for the upcoming season:

"I heard everything,” LaVine told Yahoo Sports on Monday. “I read everything. Sometimes you gotta take that accountability and put a chip on your shoulder. There’s a lot of things people said I had to prove. I think my resume speaks for itself, the type of player I am, the type of person I am, but it is what it is."

LaVine mentioned that he took an alternative approach to preparing for the season during the offseason, such as boxing with a former welterweight boxer to better condition himself and get that bounce back that he's well-known for.

Now with DeRozan gone and LaVine as the lead veteran on the wing, he's looked like a far improved player through 13 games this season, averaging 22.0 points while shooting 51.2% from the field across that stretch. In an Eastern Conference that has just four teams with winning records, Chicago could very well end the season in a playoff spot backed by LaVine's resurgence.

LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

