Chicago Bulls Star Gets Honest on Major Trade Rumors
It was a very interesting offseason for the Chicago Bulls, as not only did they watch their leading scorer DeMar DeRozan leave in free agency, but they also had their former All-Stars at the center of trade rumors. A team on the fringe of being a lottery contender or playoff contender, the Bulls seemingly appeared in the NBA's dreaded zone of mediocrity.
Chicago decided to invest more into their future this offseason by extending former fourth-overall pick Patrick Williams to a five-year deal and selecting promising G League Ignite wing Matas Buzelis with the 11th pick. With Coby White establishing himself as a rising star, signs pointed toward a potential exit from guard Zach LaVine to move off his five-year, $215 million contract. Despite all that, LaVine put a chip on his shoulder to prove that he's still a star in this league.
In a piece written by Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill, LaVine addressed seeing those trade rumors and using it as motivation for the upcoming season:
"I heard everything,” LaVine told Yahoo Sports on Monday. “I read everything. Sometimes you gotta take that accountability and put a chip on your shoulder. There’s a lot of things people said I had to prove. I think my resume speaks for itself, the type of player I am, the type of person I am, but it is what it is."
LaVine mentioned that he took an alternative approach to preparing for the season during the offseason, such as boxing with a former welterweight boxer to better condition himself and get that bounce back that he's well-known for.
Now with DeRozan gone and LaVine as the lead veteran on the wing, he's looked like a far improved player through 13 games this season, averaging 22.0 points while shooting 51.2% from the field across that stretch. In an Eastern Conference that has just four teams with winning records, Chicago could very well end the season in a playoff spot backed by LaVine's resurgence.
