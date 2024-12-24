Chicago Bulls Star Lonzo Ball Gets Honest on Playing With Injuries
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is no stranger to playing through injuries. After missing two seasons of his career due to a knee injury, Ball has been carefully managing how to play around it without making the knee worse.
During the newest episode of The WAE Show, Ball opened up on the difficulties of playing after dealing with a knee injury for the past two seasons and also suffering a wrist injury this season.
"I would say the biggest challenge is just managing it because, like, some things—like some games—it’s just going to get swollen no matter what, you know? So as long as you can just control that, keep it to a minimum, and stay on top of it, then you’re good. But it’s tedious stuff that you’ve got to do damn near every day. That’s probably the hardest thing—just staying on top of it," Ball said.
For Ball, coming back is only half of the battle. The other half of the battle is having to manage the injury every single day after coming back.
"Yeah, because once you come back, it’s not like, “Okay, you’re back, and it’s cool now.” Everything you were doing to get to this point, you’ve got to keep doing," Ball said. "You damn near have to do more because your body demands more, you know?"
Lonzo Ball hasn't quite returned to the versatile he once was before injury, and truthfully, it'll likely take some time. No player has missed two years of their career due to injury and somehow returned to form in under the same amount of time they missed.
