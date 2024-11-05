Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Star Makes Honest Statement After Losing to Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz defeated the Chicago Bulls for their first win of the NBA season.

Joey Linn

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) and center Nikola Vucevic (9) talk on a time out against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center.
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) and center Nikola Vucevic (9) talk on a time out against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls are currently in between their previous era and a full rebuild. Parting ways with DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso in the offseason, Chicago officially began pivoting away from a roster that was stuck in mediocrity.

With Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and other veterans still on this Bulls roster, the rebuild is in its early stages. Attempting to remain competitive while also transforming their roster, the Bulls have started the season 3-4 through seven games.

Chicago’s latest loss came to the winless Utah Jazz who had started the season 0-6. It was a disappointing loss for the Bulls, even with Zach LaVine sidelined, as Lauri Markkanen was out for Utah.

Speaking after the game (via Sam Smith of NBA.com), Bulls star Nikola Vucevic made an honest statement on the team’s defensive struggles right now.

“We’re not where we need to be (defensively) to win games,” Vucevic said. "Tonight showed we never were able to get stops consistently. And then when we would get stops we didn’t rebound. So as a team we have to be better defensively to give us a chance. I think our offense was good enough, but like with Brooklyn our defense wasn’t there, the physicality, our execution.”

Nikola Vucevic
Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) is fouled by Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. / David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bulls currently rank 16th in defensive rating and 27th in offensive rating. While the offense was expected to be a work in progress as the team acclimated Josh Giddey while working LaVine and Lonzo Ball back from injuries, the defense is something the Bulls expect to improve sooner rather than later. 

Joey Linn
