Chicago Bulls Star Makes Honest Statement on Trade Rumors
The Chicago Bulls are no strangers to trade rumors. Whether it's Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, or Lonzo Ball, most key members of the roster have heard their name in rumors for over a season.
It's reached a point where Chicago Bulls star Nikola Vucevic no longer lets the rumors affect his mindset. It's something that Vucevic knows is a part of the game when a team doesn't perform up to its expectations.
During an interview with Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Vucevic opened up on the trade rumors surrounding his name.
“The last few years, we haven’t played well, we haven’t reached our goals as a team, so change was inevitable,” Vucevic said. “I see and hear the rumors. People in my life talk to me about it, but I don’t get involved in it too much. I suppose if something were to happen or get more serious, they would come to me, talk to me, but at this moment I don’t think about it.”
As it stands, the Chicago Bulls are in a limbo period. Much like other seasons, the team is caught in between competing and tanking. Right now, it's too early to tell what direction the team will go as their record is 2-2. One thing is for sure though, the moment things go south, numerous trade rumors will arise again.
