Chicago Bulls Star Makes Kyrie Irving vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement
Kyrie Irving and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are two of the hardest players in the NBA to guard. Both players have some of the most complete offensive packages in the league, but which of the two is harder to guard?
Chicago Bulls star Alex Caruso was a guest on Inside the NBA where he was asked who was more difficult to guard between Kyrie Irving and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Caruso was a member of the NBA's All-Defensive First Team and one of the best defenders in the NBA.
"That's a loaded question," Caruso said. "I might give Kyrie the nod for just his intelligence. He understands how to attack I think just a little bit more. He knows how to get to spots, use the leverage of the defender against him. It's not an easy night with either one of those two."
Many NBA players claim that Kyrie Irving has the greatest offensive package in the NBA. That when it comes to being a pound-for-pound player, no one has a better offensive bag than him. It's important to note though that Kyrie Irving is 32 years old and is way more of a complete player than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Shai, on the other hand, is only 25 and has only been to the playoffs three times in his career. He's averaging 30.1 points this season on 54% shooting, and there's only room for improvement.
At the end of the day, it doesn't quite matter who is harder to guard between Kyrie Irving and Shai, but what matters more is who wins the series.
