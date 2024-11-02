Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Star Makes NBA History, Joins Nikola Jokic on Exclusive List

The Chicago Bulls fell to the Brooklyn Nets despite this historic performance.

Joey Linn

Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (28) and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at Barclays Center.
Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (28) and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at Barclays Center. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls fell to 3-3 on the season with their loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. It was another scoring explosion for Nets guard Cam Thomas who finished with 32 points for the second time in five games.

The Nets (3-3) have been a tough opponent to start the NBA season, now owning wins over the Bulls, Memphis Grizzlies, and Milwaukee Bucks. Brooklyn was able to secure this win despite a dominant performance from Bulls star Nikola Vucevic.

With 28 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in this game, Vucevic made NBA history.

Via K.J. Johnson of Chicago Sports News: “From @BullsPR: Nikola Vučević joins Nikola Jokić and Larry Bird as the only players in NBA history with at least 25 pts/10 reb/3 ast/1 stl/1 blk on .900 FG% and .750 3FG% in a game.”

Joining Jokic and Bird on any list is impressive, as there are several that include only those two players.

Vucevic has been involved in some trade rumors dating back to the offseason, and could certainly be an intriguing target for playoff teams if he continues to perform like this.

Between Vucevic and Zach LaVine, the Bulls could certainly continue to sell at this year’s trade deadline after trading away DeMar DeRozan (sign and trade) and Alex Caruso during the summer. Both LaVine and Vucevic will have to continue playing well in order to be attractive trade targets, but they have each started the season very strong.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics

Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him

Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News