Chicago Bulls Star Makes NBA History, Joins Nikola Jokic on Exclusive List
The Chicago Bulls fell to 3-3 on the season with their loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. It was another scoring explosion for Nets guard Cam Thomas who finished with 32 points for the second time in five games.
The Nets (3-3) have been a tough opponent to start the NBA season, now owning wins over the Bulls, Memphis Grizzlies, and Milwaukee Bucks. Brooklyn was able to secure this win despite a dominant performance from Bulls star Nikola Vucevic.
With 28 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in this game, Vucevic made NBA history.
Via K.J. Johnson of Chicago Sports News: “From @BullsPR: Nikola Vučević joins Nikola Jokić and Larry Bird as the only players in NBA history with at least 25 pts/10 reb/3 ast/1 stl/1 blk on .900 FG% and .750 3FG% in a game.”
Joining Jokic and Bird on any list is impressive, as there are several that include only those two players.
Vucevic has been involved in some trade rumors dating back to the offseason, and could certainly be an intriguing target for playoff teams if he continues to perform like this.
Between Vucevic and Zach LaVine, the Bulls could certainly continue to sell at this year’s trade deadline after trading away DeMar DeRozan (sign and trade) and Alex Caruso during the summer. Both LaVine and Vucevic will have to continue playing well in order to be attractive trade targets, but they have each started the season very strong.
