Chicago Bulls Star Makes NBA History vs. Detroit Pistons
The Chicago Bulls have had a fairly disappointing 2024-25 season, but with tempered expectations coming out of the offseason, it is hard to be too upset with any results.
All-Star duo Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic have led the way for Chicago, averaging a combined 41.4 points through the first 14 games. The Bulls have started 5-9, but have put together a strong showing against a surprisingly impressive Detroit Pistons squad on the road on Monday.
The Bulls jumped out to a 13-point lead early into the game, led by Vucevic putting together his best performance of the season thus far. Vucevic has tied his career-high six three-pointers in Detroit, to go alongside his 29 points and 11 rebounds (and counting).
Vucevic hit his 800th career three-pointer, a big career milestone. But, more significantly, Vucevic became just the third player in NBA history to record 800 three-pointers and 9,500 rebounds, joining LeBron James and Dirk Nowitzki.
Vucevic joins some elite company with this milestone, cementing himself as one of the most prominent stretch bigs of all time. The 34-year-old big man, especially through the last eight years of his career, has done a fantastic job adapting to the modern game and expanding his arsenal to become a valuable shooter.
Vucevic attempted a total of 26 threes through the first five years of his career but has since made that a big part of his game. While Vucevic is nowhere near James or Nowitzki in any fashion, he has proven his significance by joining them with this achievement.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls