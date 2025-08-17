Chicago Bulls Star Predicted to Get Traded Next NBA Season
Stuck in a restricted free agency dilemma with star guard Josh Giddey, the Chicago Bulls have had an underwhelming 2025 NBA offseason. Giddey and the Bulls are unlikely to reach a deal anytime soon, as he is reportedly asking for around $30 million per year, while the Bulls sit closer to $20 million.
Many fans were hoping that the Bulls would have a more productive offseason, shipping away guys like Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams to save money and enter a new era around their young core. However, the Bulls have yet to make any significant moves to signal that the franchise is shifting in the right direction.
Bulls could still trade a star
While the Bulls seem to be going into the 2025-26 season with the same core group, except for a Lonzo Ball-for-Isaac Okoro swap, they could still be in the market for a big move at next February's trade deadline.
A recent report from DallasHoopsJournal's Ashish Mathur reveals that an NBA executive said the Bulls have turned down trade offers from multiple teams to keep Coby White this offseason.
“I know multiple teams tried to trade for Coby this summer,” the NBA executive said. “There was some chatter that he was almost traded on draft night. The Bulls love him, though. He’s not going anywhere. They have shot down trade inquiries for him.”
However, things could change next February. White is entering the final season of his three-year contract, and if the Bulls do not want to extend him for a significant amount of money, they could look to trade him to a contending team looking to add a talented player on an expiring contract.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes named five NBA stars who are likely to get the most attention at next year's trade deadline, and he predicts that White could be on the trade block.
"The only argument against the Chicago Bulls shopping Coby White at the deadline is that this franchise almost never does the shrewd, difficult thing. Every other factor points to the 25-year-old guard changing teams," Hughes wrote.
"...Acquiring teams will offer less now than they would have when White had more years of team control on his deal. But Chicago faces the possibility of losing him for nothing next summer, and should therefore look to move him to the highest bidder by February."
White, 25, exploded toward the end of the 2024-25 season, winning Eastern Conference Player of the Month in March. He will be a highly coveted player at the trade deadline if the Bulls decide to shop him, and if they do not want to lose him in unrestricted free agency or pay him near $30 million per year, they should at least test the waters on the trade market.