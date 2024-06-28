Chicago Bulls Star Reacts to Lakers Drafting Bronny James
The Los Angeles Lakers selected USC guard Bronny James with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The selection was historic, as Bronny and his father LeBron James will be the first father-son duo in NBA history.
The reaction around the league to this news was overwhelmingly positive, even amid the outside noise that in many cases has leaned the other direction. James and his family clearly have a lot of respect around the NBA, and that has been evident in the response this historic development has gotten.
One NBA star who reacted to the Lakers selecting Bronny James is Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine who sent out a post on X (formerly known as Twitter):
LaVine mentioned that he could not imagine the feeling of playing in the NBA with one of his two sons. Similar reactions have been consistently pouring in, as the support for Bronny in the NBA is significant. As previously mentioned, this has come despite much of the outside noise being negative, but that was to be expected. For LeBron, Bronny, and the Lakers organization, they are not focused on what the critics have to say.
Selected 55th overall, James may spend some time in the G League to develop, but he will almost certainly see some minutes alongside his father in his rookie season.
