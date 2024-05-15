Chicago Bulls Star Reveals Honest Thoughts on Joining Lakers
Two NBA teams that really need to make moves this offseason are the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers have been wanting a third All-Star to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis, while the Chicago Bulls have been in need of a retool.
It looks like there may be an opportunity for both of these things to happen in one move.
DeMar DeRozan was a guest on FanDuel TV's Run It Back show, where he revealed his honest thoughts on potentially going to the Los Angeles Lakers.
"When I was kid, everybody knows I'm a Kobe guy at the end of the day," DeRozan said. "Always been a Kobe guy, been a Laker fan since day one. You can't never say no about playing home, especially for playing like a historic team like the Lakers. Time will tell. We'll see where the cards fall. Until then, I'll see what happens. I always wanted to be where I'm wanted. I know what I'll do from there."
While DeRozan has been very clear about wanting to return to the Chicago Bulls, he's also very clearly open to playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. For the six-time All-Star, the most important thing is the feeling of being wanted - which is something that LA would certainly do.
DeMar DeRozan is not under contract this upcoming season and will be a free agent.
